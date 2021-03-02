NY School Says Firing Teacher For Topless Pic Was Justified

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 2:36 PM EST) -- A Long Island school district asked a federal judge to toss a former teacher's sex bias suit, saying it was legally justified in firing her after a topless selfie she sent to her boyfriend years earlier circulated among middle school students. The South County Central School District, its administrators and members of its board of education on Monday moved for summary judgment in former teacher Lauren Miranda's case, saying in a supporting memorandum that it was justified in ousting her because she misled administrators and the photo caused disruption. "The likelihood it would continue to impact the learning environment, Miranda's credibility and...

