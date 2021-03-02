Glitch Workers Reach First-Ever CBA For Software Engineers

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 2:40 PM EST) -- Workers at software company Glitch announced on Tuesday that they have signed the first collective bargaining agreement in the U.S. that covers software engineers, providing just cause protections and a grievance and arbitration process for company employees. The labor deal came together after five months of negotiations between Communications Workers of America Local 1101 and Glitch, which voluntarily recognized the union in 2020, according to a union news release. The deal went into effect Feb. 28 and includes severance pay and a guarantee that laid-off workers will be the first rehired if their positions open up again, the union said....

