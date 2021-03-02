Fed. Circ. Hands Win To Samsung In Software Patent Fight

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- Samsung scored a victory Tuesday in a patent fight over software application technology when the Federal Circuit reversed a lower-court decision that upheld a rival's patent for delivering apps to electronic devices through web-based app stores. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that a federal judge in Massachusetts erred in finding that the phrase "user identification module" did not render the disputed claims in Rain Computing Inc.'s patent invalid for being indefinite. The phrase was a "means-plus-function" limitation, which requires the patent specification to describe how to perform the function, the panel said. The panel said it was undisputed...

