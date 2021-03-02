SKAT Can't Limit Scope Of 1st UK Trial In $2B Fraud Case

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 7:02 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Tuesday refused to rule out using an upcoming preliminary issues trial to settle factual allegations over Denmark's tax department's use of public powers to pursue its mammoth £1.5 billion ($2.1 billion) lawsuit over an alleged dividend tax fraud. Denmark's tax agency, known as SKAT, argued at the pre-trial High Court hearing that a four-day trial in March over what's known as the "revenue rule" — a common law principle that prohibits courts from hearing actions by foreign nationals to enforce their foreign tax laws — should be restricted to legal argument. "Although I apprehend this has the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS