Entrepreneur Must Pay Or Lose Libel Claim Over Fraud Report

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 5:42 PM GMT) -- A businessman has until Friday to start paying a media outlet's legal costs or his libel claim over a broadcast saying that he allegedly defrauded a Pakistani trade authority will be thrown out of court, a London judge has ruled. The order handed down on Monday at the High Court by Deputy Master Henrietta Hill QC gives Farhan Junejo until March 5 to make the first £4,000 ($5,600) of £13,000 in payments to New Vision TV Ltd. in connection with his libel claim. Junejo is suing New Vision over a broadcast it aired accusing him of defrauding the Development Authority of Pakistan in 2013....

