Mattel Beats Bid To Revive Barbie Drone Idea Theft Claims

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- Mattel doesn't have to face a toy inventor's intellectual property lawsuit accusing the toy manufacturing giant of stealing an idea for a flying Barbie doll on a drone, a California appellate court ruled, saying the idea wasn't sufficiently unique. The three-judge panel on Friday found that Technology From Heaven Unlimited can't sustain claims that Mattel Inc. misappropriated its idea for a flying Barbie toy because the idea requires a greater showing of novelty, affirming a Los Angeles County Superior Court ruling tossing the case. In 2014, nonprofit toy inventor Technology From Heaven, or TFH, and its CEO Clayton Golliher, a Christian pastor, heard that...

