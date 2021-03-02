Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Affirms Verizon Doesn't Need To Be Named In IPR

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit refused to overturn a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that Samsung and Verizon didn't need to be named as interested parties in a challenge to a patent owner's cellphone signal-boosting technology.

In a one-line order on Tuesday, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB ruling, rebuffing an appeal from patent holder Barkan Wireless IP Holdings LP. The panel did not give any reasoning behind the decision.

Barkan had said that the PTAB erred in finding no evidence that Unified Patents, which challenged the patent, petitioned for inter partes review at the request of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!