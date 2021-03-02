Fed. Circ. Affirms Verizon Doesn't Need To Be Named In IPR

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit refused to overturn a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that Samsung and Verizon didn't need to be named as interested parties in a challenge to a patent owner's cellphone signal-boosting technology. In a one-line order on Tuesday, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB ruling, rebuffing an appeal from patent holder Barkan Wireless IP Holdings LP. The panel did not give any reasoning behind the decision. Barkan had said that the PTAB erred in finding no evidence that Unified Patents, which challenged the patent, petitioned for inter partes review at the request of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. or...

