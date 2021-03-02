Chancery Wants Skadden Affidavit In TransPerfect Fee Fight

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- Delaware's chancellor ordered Skadden on Tuesday to submit an affidavit attesting to the accuracy and reasonableness of custodian fees recently charged to TransPerfect Global Inc., saying it was in the interest of ending billing battles stemming from a rancorous court-ordered sale of the business. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard gave Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and custodian Robert B. Pincus a week to submit the information after a half-day argument on three pending issues in the case. Among them was a motion by Pincus for a discharge from his custodian's role with indemnification and nondisparagement protections, among other terms, opposed by...

