Chancery Preserves Investor's Fraud Claim Against Pot Co.

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- Delaware's Chancery Court will allow breach of contract and fraud claims against a cannabis company to proceed after finding that an investor sufficiently pled he had been duped into forking over $5 million on the basis of shoddy information. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn wrote Monday that Jeff Menashe plausibly claimed that the managers of American General Resources LLC, which operates California-based cannabis and CBD concern Bloom Farms, misled him with skewed financial projections that may have been deliberately deceptive. In a 71-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Zurn pared down Menashe's action by tossing 17 of his 24 claims, but Menashe's...

