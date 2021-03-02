DC Circ. Backs FERC's Cost Division For $275M Power Project

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday upheld federal energy regulators' decision to walk back their approval of a formula to allocate the costs of a $275 million transmission line project in New Jersey after finding it unfairly saddled Delaware and Maryland ratepayers with most of the bill despite the project not meaningfully benefitting them. In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel denied petitions for review filed by Public Service Electric and Gas Co. and PPL Electric Utilities Corp. that asked the court to find the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission wrongfully changed course on a plan for how the costs of the $275.5...

