Ariz. Panel Says OT Suit Not Blocked By High Court Ruling

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 1:38 PM EST) -- A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Amazon.com warehouse workers were not entitled to pay for security screening time does not prevent Arizona corrections officers from getting overtime pay for screenings that are integral to their duties, a state appeals court ruled. An Arizona appeals court panel Tuesday reversed a lower court's ruling dismissing the corrections officers' case against the state. Unlike in the warehouse workers' case, the panel said, under the federal Portal-to-Portal Act, the officers are entitled to overtime compensation because the security screenings were directly related to their principal work. "The officers' duties include maintaining the safety and security...

