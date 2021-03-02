Union Says Philadelphia Firefighters' Test Too Subjective

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- Philadelphia's test for firefighter applicants violates city law because it is not relevant to the job and not capable of providing a competitive ranking of prospective candidates, a city firefighters' union alleged in a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania court. The Philadelphia Firefighters' Union lawsuit filed Monday in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County alleged the exam is filled with "inherently subjective" questions and uses a random number generator to break the ties that it inevitably produces. The union argued that the flaws in the test mean it violates requirements for civil service tests laid out in the city's charter...

