New Copyright Boss Talks Small Claims Court, DMCA Reforms

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- Four months into her new job as the register of copyrights, Shira Perlmutter sat down with Law360 to chat — about building a small claims court from scratch, possible changes to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and the need to never stop modernizing. Perlmutter took the helm of the U.S. Copyright Office on Oct. 25 after eight years as the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's chief policy officer and director for international affairs. In her new role, Perlmutter said that one of her primary goals is to make copyright law more accessible to those who are "less sophisticated and less represented in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS