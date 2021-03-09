Credit Suisse Must Produce DOJ Probe Docs In $100M UK Suit

Law360, London (March 9, 2021, 6:15 PM GMT) -- A London judge has told Credit Suisse to dig out documents related to its settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over financial crisis-era residential mortgage-backed securities in a $100 million lawsuit brought by a Jersey-based investment vehicle. In a Feb. 25 High Court order, Judge Simon Bryan gave the Swiss bank until Friday to search for and provide early disclosure of DOJ statement of fact documents. The judge also told Credit Suisse to hand over documents produced for investors who were interested in the mortgage loans. Loreley Financing (Jersey) No 30 Ltd.'s lawsuit cites Credit Suisse Group AG's 2017 $5.3...

