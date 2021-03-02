6th Circ. Axes Suit From Editor Who Alleged Harassment

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit declined Tuesday to revive a Michigan news editor's suit against a local TV station, saying her allegations that she was fired for reporting that other workers were being sexually harassed fell outside the bounds of a state whistleblower statute. A three-judge panel affirmed a Michigan federal court's decision granting Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. summary judgment in Cheryl Fritze's case. Fritze didn't report a violation of a law, just a problem with internal procedures related to how Nexstar investigated sexual harassment, the panel said. Further, Fritze complained internally at a private company, not to a public body, the court found....

