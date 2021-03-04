New TM Act's Irreparable Harm Presumption Is Not A Panacea

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 2:55 PM EST) -- An aspect of the new Trademark Modernization Act — the presumption of irreparable injury where likelihood of confusion is found on preliminary injunction motions — may lull plaintiffs into a false sense of security. If a defendant meets the presumption with contrary evidence and levels the playing field, however, the plaintiff will face the expense and difficulty of providing evidence on an equitable factor ─ irreparable injury ─ which is notoriously elusive. As now widely reported, the Trademark Modernization Act became law as part of the 5,600-page Consolidated Appropriations Act of Dec. 27, 2020. Many trademark litigators have noted or celebrated...

