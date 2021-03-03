Conn. Appeals Court Finds Paralegal Can Sue Over Firing

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 12:34 PM EST) -- The Connecticut Appellate Court partly reversed a lower court ruling and revived a paralegal's wrongful termination suit against a Connecticut law firm, finding the paralegal could sue the firm under state law that prohibits lying to a court. A three-judge appellate panel ruled Tuesday that a superior court incorrectly determined Helen Sieranski couldn't sue her former employer TJC ESQ under Connecticut's public policy law for firing her after she refused to notarize an allegedly false affidavit. The court said Sieranski sufficiently showed she couldn't be fired for not notarizing the affidavit, if it was in fact false, under the public policy...

