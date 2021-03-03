FWS Can't Get More Time To Decide Bat Protections

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 2:07 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has ordered the U.S.government to speed up its analysis on whether to list a long-eared bat as endangered, calling the government's proposed timeline of over three years an extraordinary and unreasonable delay. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan said Monday that U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must move faster on the designation, which was ordered after groups such as the Center for Biological Diversity challenged an earlier decision to list the northern long-eared bat as threatened, which they said wasn't a high enough bar of protection. The judge found last January that the FWS analysis didn't take...

