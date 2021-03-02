NY Recovers $105M From Hedge-Funder Over Tax Evasion

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- New York's attorney general said Tuesday the state recovered via settlement $105 million from a hedge fund manager who evaded taxes on deferred compensation, the biggest New York False Claims Act recovery against an individual in state history. The settlement is with Thomas E. Sandell and his Sandell Asset Management Corp., according to a statement from New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson. Sandell tried to dodge paying taxes on more than $450 million he recognized in management performance fees for services he performed in New York City in 2017, the statement said....

