Renovate America Pushes Back Sale To Review Creditor Deal

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- Bankrupt home improvement lender Renovate America Inc. got a Delaware judge's permission Tuesday to delay its sale hearing by a week so it can review a last-minute deal between the buyer and unsecured creditors over executive bonus clawbacks. During a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein granted Renovate's motion for a seven-day continuance of its sale hearing to allow it to review the changes in the sale agreement resulting from a deal struck late Monday night between the unsecured creditors committee and Finance of America Mortgage LLC to resolve the committee's objections to FAM's purchase of Renovate....

