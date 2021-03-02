Mattel Hit With TM Suit Over Its Emoji-Style Barbie Doll

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 11:05 PM EST) -- Emoji Co. GmbH sued Mattel Inc. on Tuesday in California federal court, accusing the toy manufacturing giant of infringing its "emoji" trademark with its "Emoji Style" Barbie doll line. The Germany-based Emoji Co., which owns a host of trademarks for "emoji" worldwide, says Mattel created its own "Emoji Style" Barbie without receiving permission to use the "emoji" mark. Mattel's line of "Emoji Style" Barbie dolls allegedly infringe Emoji Co.'s trademarks. (Court documents) The toy conglomerate also tried to register a trademark for "Emoji Style" as it relates to dolls, according to the complaint. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied Mattel's...

