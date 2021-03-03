1st Circ. Revives Ex-Medical Salesman's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 3:16 PM EST) -- The First Circuit ruled that a lower court jumped the gun in dismissing a suit from a Black medical equipment salesman fired after confrontations with a clinic owner, saying documents he wanted to use to bolster his discrimination case shouldn't have been discounted. A two-judge panel on Tuesday overturned a Maine federal judge's summary judgment ruling in favor of respiratory therapy product company Lincare Inc. and reversed an order that excluded four documents as unauthenticated hearsay, giving Jeffrey Joseph a second shot at his discrimination claims. "We agree with Joseph that the district court erred in excluding several documents from the...

