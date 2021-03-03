UK's Move Closer To US Insolvency Law Slow To Play Out

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 6:26 PM GMT) -- Eight months after the U.K. government introduced long-awaited reforms to bring the country's insolvency system more in line with the U.S. bankruptcy process, the changes remain largely untested amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The June introduction of the U.K.'s Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act, or CIGA, offered new tools mirroring those used across the Atlantic with the aim of bringing more flexibility into the U.K.'s insolvency process and boosting its competitiveness. In theory, at least, the move is "the biggest change in a generation" for insolvency law, according to Allen & Overy LLP partner Joel Ferguson. But with many companies still making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS