Latham, Ropes Guide $1.07B Boston Scientific-Lumenis Deal

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- Boston Scientific will pay $1.07 billion to buy the global surgical business of Israeli medical device company Lumenis, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal developed with help from Latham & Watkins and Ropes & Gray. The deal adds to Massachusetts-headquartered Boston Scientific's portfolio a business unit that makes laser-based and fiber-based medical technologies that are used for urology and otolaryngology procedures, according to the press release. Lumenis Ltd.'s current owner, Baring Private Equity Asia, will retain the company's aesthetics and ophthalmology businesses. Latham & Watkins LLP is advising Boston Scientific, while Ropes & Gray LLP is advising BPEA. "We take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS