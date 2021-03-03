Hemp Groups Slam DEA's Bid To Nix Regulation Challenge

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- Hemp industry advocates have urged a D.C. federal judge not to dismiss their suit seeking to block the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from regulating the crops, arguing that their suit is distinct from a pending case they filed in an appellate court. The Hemp Industries Association — a trade group that represents more than 1,000 hemp businesses — and South Carolina-based CBD company RE Botanicals Inc. pushed back on Tuesday against the DEA's argument that their suit seeks relief from an interim final rule holding that cannabis byproducts in excess of 0.3% THC are controlled substances. The plaintiffs said that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS