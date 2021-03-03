Canada Mining Co. Seeks Arb. Ruling In Mexico Tax Dispute

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- Canada's First Majestic Silver Corp. said it's seeking arbitration under the North American Free Trade Agreement to resolve an investor-state dispute with Mexico, which the company has accused of intimidation in response to efforts to challenge a tax reassessment. In a statement Tuesday, First Majestic said it had submitted an arbitration request to the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes, or ICSID, on behalf of itself and its Mexican subsidiary Primero Empresa Minera SA de CV. The dispute involves an undisclosed amount of taxes that Mexico's tax authority said are owed by Primero Empresa in connection with its 2010 acquisition...

