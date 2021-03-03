Fed. Circ. Mulls If Qualcomm Deal Bars Apple's PTAB Appeals

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- A seemingly skeptical Federal Circuit judge pushed back Wednesday on Apple's argument that it can appeal Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions upholding two Qualcomm patents despite a 2019 settlement between the companies that permanently dismissed their legal disputes everywhere but at the PTAB. The panel was considering Apple's argument in consolidated appeals that despite the six-year deal, the threat of litigation restarting when it expires is enough to constitute the kind of concrete injury that would give the iPhone maker standing to move forward with the appeals, since it expects Qualcomm to try to enforce the messaging patents after the...

