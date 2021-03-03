Del. Justices Probe 'Red Flags' In MetLife Stockholder Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- A Delaware Supreme Court panel pressed attorneys for MetLife Inc. stockholders Wednesday on when directors might be liable for neglected "red flag" warnings against sweeping up unclaimed retirement annuities after wrongly presuming a beneficiary's death, and whether the neglect amounted to bad faith by the company's board. During arguments before three members of the court, Kurt M. Heyman of Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP said the Chancery Court wrongly found that MetLife never crossed the bad faith line in a decision dismissing a stockholder suit seeking damages on behalf of the company for director breaches of fiduciary duty. MetLife added...

