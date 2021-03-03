Investor Suit Blasts EQT Execs Over Rice Merger Claims

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- Two shareholders have accused former EQT Corp. executives of vastly exaggerating the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies of a $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy in a derivative suit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Investors Diane Rafa and Frank Sohm accused the company's former executives and board members Tuesday of false promises that drilling locations and well sizes would be dramatically increased by the sale despite knowing the promised growth was impossible. The suit seeks to hold the former leaders responsible for what they say were the ramifications of false statements ahead of a merger, an ill-advised stock buyback and...

