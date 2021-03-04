HMRC Wins Appeal To Probe Utility Over Tax Structure

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- A lower court should have deferred to HM Revenue & Customs' decision to leave open a tax investigation of a power company consortium, the U.K. Court of Appeal ruled. The U.K. tax authority, not the First-Tier Tribunal, was in a position to determine whether the consortium, led by Eastern Power Networks PLC, deliberately structured itself to avoid taxes through offsetting losses of one consortium member against the profits of another, the court said Wednesday. HMRC began investigating a reorganization by Eastern to determine if its purpose was to avoid taxes, covering tax returns for 2011 through 2013. The investigation continued for so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS