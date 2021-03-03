CFPB Says Payment Processor Aided $71M Elder Fraud

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau accused a Chicago-area payment processing company of knowingly assisting tech support scammers in a scheme that swindled mostly elderly victims out of $71 million over four years. In its complaint Wednesday, the CFPB alleged that BrightSpeed Solutions Inc. and its Chief Executive Kevin Howard processed millions of dollars in payments to scammers while lying to banks and consumers about its clients' legitimacy. "BrightSpeed's unscrupulous acts harmed consumers, and in particular older Americans who are more vulnerable to scams," acting CFPB Director David Uejio said in a statement. "The CFPB will use all its tools at its...

