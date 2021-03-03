SDNY Judge's Exit To Open Up Coveted Spot On Bench

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- A federal judge in the Southern District of New York has announced plans to take senior status this spring, opening up yet another sought-after spot for President Joe Biden to fill in one of the most influential courts in the country. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels, 67, will leave active status on May 1, the federal judiciary reported Wednesday. His assumption of senior status marks the third opening in the SDNY and the eighth in New York's federal district courts overall since Biden took office. Judge Daniels will maintain his current docket, as is customary in the district, a court...

