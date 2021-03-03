House Oversight Panel Latest To Probe Texas Grid Blackouts

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- A U.S. House subcommittee that oversees environmental and energy policy said Wednesday it is looking into whether Texas' main power grid operator was underprepared for the winter storm that left millions of Texans without power and water last month. The chairman of the Subcommittee on Environment for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform penned a letter to the president and CEO of Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. requesting the organization provide the committee with information and communications regarding ERCOT's preparation for the extreme weather event that left dozens dead, details about what went wrong during the storm and...

