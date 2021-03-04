Stearns Weaver Adds Former Assistant AG In Tallahassee

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 12:34 PM EST) -- Florida-based law firm Stearns Weaver Miller on Monday announced it had hired a former senior assistant attorney general as a shareholder in its litigation department out of Tallahassee. Douglas L. Kilby joins Stearns Weaver after spending the past two decades at Tallahassee-based Ausley McMullen. He represents commercial institutions through business litigation such as class actions, as well as government investigations, particularly when it involves the attorney general. "Doug's past governmental role and significant experience with the attorney general's office has equipped him with a unique understanding of the law that he can bring to current and future clients," managing director Rick...

