Ore. Judge Rejects Hospital's Bid To Block Technicians' Strike

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- An Oregon hospital cannot block medical technicians from going on strike this Thursday over the hospital's alleged unwillingness to negotiate over an initial collective bargaining agreement, a federal judge ruled, finding he did not have authority to grant an injunction to halt the action. In a ruling issued from the bench Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Michael McShane denied a motion for a temporary restraining order St. Charles Health System Inc. filed last month to block a strike organized by the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. The strike is set to begin Thursday morning, according to the union, which represents...

