Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ore. Judge Rejects Hospital's Bid To Block Technicians' Strike

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- An Oregon hospital cannot block medical technicians from going on strike this Thursday over the hospital's alleged unwillingness to negotiate over an initial collective bargaining agreement, a federal judge ruled, finding he did not have authority to grant an injunction to halt the action.

In a ruling issued from the bench Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Michael McShane denied a motion for a temporary restraining order St. Charles Health System Inc. filed last month to block a strike organized by the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. The strike is set to begin Thursday morning, according to the union, which represents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!