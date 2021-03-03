Ruling On $3M In Damages Against RJR Tees Up Conflict

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday approved a verdict against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in an Engle progeny suit that hit the company with $500,000 in compensatory damages and $3.25 million in punitive damages, certifying a conflict with one of its sister courts over the application of a 1999 statute limiting punitive damages. The Second District court of appeal was following its own precedent in a prior case, holding that even though the death of Dorothy Durrance happened in 2000, the case against R.J. Reynolds now led by her children — Janice Jones and former Florida circuit Judge Julian Dale Durrance...

