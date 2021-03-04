Antitrust Claims Against Under Armour Get Benched

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh federal judge benched claims that Under Armour Inc. had broken false advertising and antitrust laws because a manufacturer of "bioceramic" textile treatments — intended to help athletes' muscles recover faster — hadn't adequately shown that it was a direct competitor in a relevant market. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan on Wednesday granted Under Armour's motion to dismiss Multiple Energy Technologies' claims under the Sherman Act and Lanham Act on the grounds that Pennsylvania-based MET hadn't made the case that, in addition to making and selling the bioceramic powder used to make the specialty clothing, it made and sold...

