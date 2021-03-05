Biden Taps Ex-DOL Official Harris As WH's Top Labor Adviser

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 3:01 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden has tapped Seth Harris, a former Dentons attorney who helped shape California's controversial independent contractor standard, as a top adviser on labor issues, the White House announced Friday. Harris, who was a member of Biden's U.S. Department of Labor transition team, will serve as deputy assistant to the president for labor and the economy. He said in a statement Friday that he is "deeply honored and humbled" by the appointment. "I'll be part of a terrific team of outstanding worker advocates and public policy experts seeking ways to fulfill the president's and vice president's commitments to rebuild the...

