Venice Says €125M Dexia, Banca Intensa Swaps Are Void

Law360, London (March 10, 2021, 6:13 PM GMT) -- Venice has told a London court that it didn't have the authority to enter into a €125 million ($149 million) debt restructuring deal, which was not approved by the municipality's council as required by Italian law, so the transactions are void. Venice said in a March 1 High Court filing that the interest rate swap arrangements it entered into with Banca Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Dexia Crediop SpA during the last financial crisis in 2007 had to be approved by Venice's council board. But the transactions, which it said were not suitable for it as a retail investor, were approved by...

