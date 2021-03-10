Fast Courts, Big Funders Kept Patent Suits Flowing In 2020

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 11:05 PM EST) -- Following a four-year decline in new patent litigation, case numbers rose in 2020, and attorneys have attributed the increase to an enhanced ability to dodge patent challenges, the COVID-19-induced recession and the presence of litigation funders. Despite the pandemic, there were 4,060 patent cases filed in 2020, according to a new report from Lex Machina. That's the first time there's been an uptick since 2015, although it was only a slight increase: up from 3,591 in 2019 and 3,600 in 2018. Click to view interactive version var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1615227230201'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='640px';vizElement.style.height='427px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js';...

