King's Hawaiian Settles Trade Dress Suit With Competitor

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- The maker of King's Hawaiian sweet rolls has settled a federal trade dress dispute with a bread-baking rival that it had accused of copying its signature bright orange packaging for the bread. King's Hawaiian Holding Co. Inc. on Wednesday filed a notice of dismissal in its suit against Southern Bakers LLC, in the Southern District of Texas. King's Hawaiian sued in December, accusing Southern Bakers of engaging in unfair competition and misappropriating its image. Details of the settlement were not immediately available Thursday, and representatives for the parties did not immediately respond to inquiries about the deal King's Hawaiian sued Indiana-based...

