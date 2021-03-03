Dell Website Not Accessible To The Blind, Suit Says

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- Dell Technologies Inc. is violating federal accessibility laws by maintaining an improperly formatted website and online store that is more difficult to interact with for blind people than sighted people, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court. The suit, brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act by Massachusetts resident Stephen Giannaros, says attempts to access Texas-based Dell Technologies' website on a smartphone and computer using screen-reader software designed to help blind people navigate the digital world resulted in a series of incompatibilities that blocked access to site elements. For example, the website's formatting fails to alert the screen...

