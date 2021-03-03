Boies Taps Ex-Prosecutor For Domestic Violence Probe

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Former New York prosecutor E. Danya Perry has been hired by Boies Schiller Flexner LLP to conduct an independent investigation into Joshua Schiller — an administrative partner at the firm and son of a firm co-founder — who was arrested in January on a domestic violence charge. Both a spokesman for Boies Schiller and Perry herself confirmed Wednesday to Law360 that she's been conducting an independent investigation, but declined to comment further. A firmwide email sent out Tuesday indicated the firm reacted quickly to Schiller's arrest by "promptly appointing" her as outside counsel, Bloomberg reported. Perry worked for several years as...

