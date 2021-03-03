Abbott Labs Sales Director's Age Bias Case Teed Up For Trial

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- A former Abbott Laboratories sales director who says age bias was behind his ouster will get his day in court, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled, finding that a jury could conclude the rationale the health company gave for his termination was a smokescreen. Richard Rudolph, who logged 15 years with the company before he was let go at the age of 55, accused Abbott in his 3-year-old suit of laying out unreasonable performance improvement goals for him to generate a reason to usher him out the door. Abbott had pushed for a win in the case in September, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS