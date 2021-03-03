Pharma Cos. Held In Contempt In Trade Secrets Case

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 10:09 PM EST) -- A Florida federal court has held U.S. Compounding Inc. and its parent, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., in civil contempt for violating an injunction regarding trade secrets that Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. claims they misappropriated through two of its former employees, saying the injunction was clear and unambiguous and covers the alleged violations. U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell fully adopted a magistrate judge's report and recommendation in his Monday order and found the two companies in civil contempt for failing to abide by a preliminary consent injunction the parties agreed to at the outset of Nephron's lawsuit. Judge Presnell awarded Nephron recovery of...

