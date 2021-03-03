FTC Cites Challenge Rec In Ga. Hospital Merger Cancellation

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- Only days after a pair of Georgia hospital systems called off their merger, the Federal Trade Commission revealed Wednesday that staffers had recommended challenging the tie-up. Atrium Health Navicent, Inc. and Houston Healthcare System Inc. last week called off their deal — described not as a merger but as a partnership in statements to local media — citing the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unmentioned in that announcement was the FTC investigation, which the commission voted, 4-0, to disclose Wednesday and would have threatened the transaction. According to the FTC, staffers determined that the tie-up would have eliminated "intense competition" between...

