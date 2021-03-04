1st Circ. Says Abbott Doesn't Owe $1M Age Bias Verdict

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- The First Circuit struck down a $1 million win for an Abbott Laboratories worker who accused the company of age bias, throwing out the bulk of her claims but sending a retaliation claim back to a lower court for a new trial. A three-judge panel on Wednesday said a Puerto Rico district court overreached when it upheld a 2016 jury verdict for Luz González-Bermúdez against Abbott Laboratories P.R. Inc. and her supervisor, Kim Pérez. The panel found that most of González's claims turned on shaky evidence and even speculation. The appeals court upheld González's claim that Abbott's threat to fire her...

