DOJ Opted Not To Pursue Ethics Findings On Elaine Chao

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 11:13 PM EST) -- The Department of Justice declined a request from the Transportation Department's inspector general to open a criminal investigation into former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao after the agency's watchdog found that she misused her office, according to a report released Wednesday. A DOT inspector general report released by House lawmakers revealed that Chao was investigated for potential ethics violations, and that the DOJ's criminal and public integrity divisions declined to pursue the matter under the Trump administration. The report cites a number of occasions where Chao used her office to her own benefit, such as asking DOT staffers to help Chao's father...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS