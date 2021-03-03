Husband Of Gov't Employee Must Face Wrongful Death Claims

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 11:15 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge ruled Wednesday that the family of Harry Dunn can pursue liability claims against the husband of a U.S. Department of State employee, whose wife was charged for allegedly striking and killing the 19-year-old motorcyclist in the United Kingdom. Senior U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III rejected defense attorneys' bid to block the family from bringing their "vicarious liability" claims against Jonathan Sacoolas, the husband of Anne Sacoolas. Vicarious liability means that one party can also be held responsible for the unlawful action of a third party. Anne Sacoolas, a Virginia resident, was living in the U.K. with...

