Latham Reps Okta's $6.5B Buy Of Perkins Coie-Backed Auth0

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 10:45 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP-guided Okta, which provides cloud-based tools to help businesses manage employee access to software and devices, announced Wednesday a definitive agreement to buy Perkins Coie LLP-guided Auth0 for $6.5 billion. Auth0, the developer of an enterprise software for authenticating identities, will become an independent unit inside of Okta, providing both companies a "wider breadth of identity solutions," the companies said in a statement. The companies called their platforms "complimentary." "Combining Auth0's developer-centric identity platform with the Okta Identity Cloud will drive tremendous value to both current and future customers," Okta's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Todd McKinnon said...

